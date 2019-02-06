Samsung Targets $4 Billion of Sales for New Galaxy-A Series in India

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics is reportedly aiming to sell four billion dollars worth of new Galaxy-A series smartphones in India this year.Ranjivjit Singh, Samsung India’s Chief Marketing Officer, revealed the goal to Reuters and other Indian media outlets.The Galaxy-A phones accounted for around 70 percent of the company’s entire mobile phone sales in the last fiscal year, which ended in March of 2018.The phones are Samsung’s mid-end models and targets India’s younger generations born between 1980 and the early 2000s.The prices of new Galaxy-A models to be released in the first half of this year are expected to be between ten-thousand rupees(140 U.S. dollars) and 50-thousand rupees.