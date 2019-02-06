Koreas to Field Joint Teams in 4 Sports in Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will field unified teams in four sports at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan and his North Korean counterpart Kim Il-guk held talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.The agreement came during the meeting. The two Koreas will compete as one team in women's basketball, women's field hockey, rowing and judo at the Tokyo Games.This will be only the second time that the two Koreas have fielded single teams at the Olympics after the joint women's ice hockey team at last year's PyeongChang Winter Games.During the meeting, the two Korea's also formally expressed their intend to host the 2032 Summer Olympics.The two countries have been pursuing to jointly host the summer Olympics since agreeing on it during last September's inter-Korean summit.On Monday, the Korea Sports and Olympic Committee picked Seoul as the candidate city for the joint bid, while the North is known to have picked Pyongyang.