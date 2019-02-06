Politics FM Kang Meets Russian Counterpart in Germany

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany and discussed bilateral relations and Korean Peninsula affairs.



Kang briefed Lavrov on Seoul's efforts to realize complete denuclearization and establish lasting peace on the peninsula.



She said South Korea will do its best in close communication with concerned nations including Russia to seek progress in ongoing nuclear negotiations and success in the North Korea-U.S. summit.



She asked for continued cooperation from Moscow.



Lavrov highly assessed recent developments in Korean affairs and gave support to resolving issues through dialogue.



He said Russia will continue to play a constructive role for denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.



The ministers also agreed to declare 2020, which marks 30 years in the two countries' diplomatic ties, as the year of "Korea-Russia mutual exchange" in a bid to further elevate relations.



As a follow-up, the two sides will push to form a committee to prepare for events to mark the 30th anniversary.