Base Fare for Seoul Cabs Rises to 3,800 Won

The base taxi fare in Seoul rose to 38-hundred won starting Saturday. The hike took effect from 4 a.m.The base fare has risen about 27 percent from three thousand won. The base rate for late hour rides applied from midnight to 4 a.m. has also jumped from 36-hundred to 46-hundred won.The starting fare for large-sized and deluxe taxis has increased by 15-hundred won to 65-hundred won.This is the first rise in fees since October 2013.The standard distance and time unit fee has also changed. This means the fare will rise more quickly.For ordinary taxis, 100 won will be added to the base fare every 132 meters traveled, which is ten meters shorter than the current rate. As for the time fare, 100 won will be added to the basic fee every 31 seconds instead of every 35 seconds.The Seoul Metropolitan Government will update taximeters for some 70-thousand cabs in line with the new changes over the next two weeks.Passengers riding in taxis without the updated hardware can still pay the adjusted fee based on a fare chart displayed inside the car.