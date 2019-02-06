Domestic Seoul to Send Experts to Probe S. Korean Death in Indonesia

A team of six experts will be dispatched to Indonesia to investigate the death of a South Korean man in his 50s who was found dead at his home in Kalimantan on Borneo Island.



According to the South Korean embassy in Jakarta and the bereaved family, the National Police Agency will dispatch investigators, forensic experts and medical examiners to the site.



After arriving in Indonesia on Sunday, the team will begin their work from Monday, inspecting the house and the hospital where the body lays.



The Indonesian government has declined Seoul's request for a joint investigation over concerns of violating sovereign rights, but has permitted investigative cooperation involving Korean experts.



The victim worked at the construction site of a power plant that was part of a joint venture by an Indonesian and South Korean energy firm.



He was last contacted on January 18th and his body was found in the bathroom at his home on the 21st.



His neck was attached to an electric cord and there were wounds all over his body, triggering the police investigation.