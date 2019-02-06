N. Korea, US Likely to Hold Pre-Summit Talks This Week in Hanoi

North Korea and the United States are expected to hold working-level talks this week in Vietnam to discuss agenda and preparations for their second summit set for late this month in Hanoi.
A source in Vietnam said on Saturday that U.S. officials in charge of the summit's agenda will arrive on Tuesday in Hanoi.
The U.S. officials are expected to hold a second round of pre-summit working-level talks this week when North Korea's special representative for U.S. affairs Kim Hyok-chol arrives in Hanoi.
Earlier this month, Kim held pre-summit talks with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun in Pyongyang to discuss the summit's agenda. In the planned talks, the two sides are expected to focus on fine-tuning other details and drafting the summit agreement.
Meanwhile, a delegation of North Korean officials led by Kim Chang-son, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's de facto chief of staff, arrived in Vietnam on Saturday, and Daniel Walsh, deputy chief of operations at the White House reportedly arrived in Hanoi around Friday.