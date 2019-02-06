N. Korea, US Likely to Hold Pre-Summit Talks This Week in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and the United States are expected to hold working-level talks this week in Vietnam to discuss agenda and preparations for their second summit set for late this month in Hanoi.A source in Vietnam said on Saturday that U.S. officials in charge of the summit's agenda will arrive on Tuesday in Hanoi.The U.S. officials are expected to hold a second round of pre-summit working-level talks this week when North Korea's special representative for U.S. affairs Kim Hyok-chol arrives in Hanoi.Earlier this month, Kim held pre-summit talks with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun in Pyongyang to discuss the summit's agenda. In the planned talks, the two sides are expected to focus on fine-tuning other details and drafting the summit agreement.Meanwhile, a delegation of North Korean officials led by Kim Chang-son, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's de facto chief of staff, arrived in Vietnam on Saturday, and Daniel Walsh, deputy chief of operations at the White House reportedly arrived in Hanoi around Friday.