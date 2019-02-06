Pence: Trump Believes Peace will be Possible

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of a second summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said that Trump is full of hope and believes peace will be possible.The vice president made the remarks on Saturday in a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, saying that in the first summit in Singapore last June, Trump secured Kim's commitment to the North's final, fully verified denuclearization.Pence said that President Trump is getting ready to meet with Kim again in a few weeks, adding the president is full of hope and believes peace will be possible.The vice president then stressed that Washington will not repeat past mistakes, urging all nations to remain united to ensure North Korea implements the United Nations Security Council resolutions and delivers on its commitment made in the Singapore summit.