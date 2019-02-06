S. Korean Defense Minister Holds Talks with Defense Chiefs of UAE, Oman, Egypt

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo held talks with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates(UAE), Oman and Egypt on the sidelines of a defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi.Seoul’s Defense Ministry said Jeong and UAE defense chief Mohammed Ahmed Al-Bowardi agreed on Saturday to increase military personnel exchanges and strengthen cooperation in military training and cyber-security. The two sides also decided to promote defense industry cooperation between their countries.Jeong called for the UAE to support South Korean companies participating in the 2019 International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi. In addition, Jeong asked the UAE to support Seoul’s efforts in the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The minister also held bilateral talks with Oman’s Defense Minister Badr bin Saud al Busaidi and Egypt's Minister of State for Military Production Mohammed Saaed Al Assar on Sunday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the defense industry.During the discussions with Oman, the two countries agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding in the near future for bilateral defense cooperation.