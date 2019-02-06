Gov't to Conduct Safety Inspections on Infrastructure

Photo : KBS News

The government will conduct a massive inspection of infrastructure around the country including railroads and tunnels in order to strengthen safety and prevent any possible accidents.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that it will inspect around 38-hundred facilities related to public safety, including bridges, railroads, dams, airports and buildings.Inspections will conducted for the next two months starting on Monday, beginning with railroads and old buildings.The land ministry has set up seven inspection teams, with regional construction and management administrations and six organizations affiliated with the ministry forming a joint inspection team along with civilian experts.The results will be posted regularly on ministry Web sites and other affiliated agencies until measures to improve the infrastructure are implemented.The inspection comes after two incidents in December of last year when a KTX bullet train derailed and a building in Seoul was evacuated after officials declared it was at risk of collapse.