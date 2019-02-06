Parliamentary Ethics Committee Fails to Agree on Action Against Three LKP Lawmakers

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly's ethics committee has failed to reach an agreement on a motion of disciplinary measures for three opposition lawmakers regarding their remarks disparaging the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.Last week, the ruling Democratic Party and three opposition parties filed a petition with the parliamentary ethics committee over the conduct of three Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmakers Lee Jong-myeong, Kim Jin-tae and Kim Soon-rye.The ethics committee held a meeting on Monday morning but failed to reach an agreement on motions to subject the lawmakers to disciplinary action.LKP lawmaker Park Myung-jae, who chairs the special ethics committee, said on Monday that a total of 26 motions seeking disciplinary action on lawmakers are pending at the committee, and that the parties will meet again next Thursday to decide whether to deliberate on all of them or just the three against the LKP lawmakers.