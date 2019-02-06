'Extreme Job' Becomes Second Most-Viewed Film in Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean action-comedy film "Extreme Job" has so far attracted more than 14-million viewers, becoming the second most-viewed film of all time in Korea.According to box-office figures from the Korean Film Council on Monday, the film attracted 750-thousand people during the weekend, bringing cumulative ticket sales to 14-point-53 million on the 26th day of its release.The film directed by Lee Byung-heon became the Korean box office's number two film of all time, pushing out "Along with the Gods: the Two Worlds," a 2017 flick that drew 14-point-four million viewers.“Extreme Job” stars Ryu Seung-ryong and Lee Ha-nee, and revolves around the story of narcotics detectives who go undercover inside a fried chicken restaurant to topple an organized crime ring.The Korean box office's number one film of all time is "The Admiral: Roaring Currents," which drew 17-point-61 million viewers in 2014.