Seoul City Preparing Draft Plan for 2032 Seoul-Pyongyang Summer Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Seoul city government is pushing to draw a blueprint to make Seoul and Pyongyang the Olympic host cities of peace, after the two Koreas decided to submit a bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics. City officials are also considering ways to use the Demilitarized Zone as a venue for some of the events.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Sunday that it has prepared a draft plan to co-host five out of 33 Olympic events with Pyongyang, while having the North Korean capital host ten events of its own.The five events that could be jointly hosted by the two cities are track and field, swimming, taekwondo and football, while the fifth event remains undecided.Seoul has set aside basketball, gymnastics and wrestling to be hosted by Pyongyang, due to the fact that North Korea has either won medals in those events at international competitions and that they are popular sports in the North.The South Korean capital is looking to host 18 events on its own, including events like the marathon, triathlon and cycling, which the city government hopes to host at the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) or on a cross-border track to be built in the future.The city's vice mayor in charge of administrative affairs proposed the idea of hosting events at the DMZ and said he felt that the area would be the most symbolically significant place to send a message of peace to the world.A remodeling of the Olympic Stadium in southeastern Seoul is scheduled to be completed by 2028, and the main press center is expected to be set up at either the nearby COEX, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza or KINTEX near the inter-Korean border.In order to accommodate athletes, Seoul plans to build five-thousand apartment units in the city, which will be turned into public housing for low-income households after the games.The city government estimates that one million tourists will visit South Korea during the 2032 Games and expects some 27-thousand jobs to be created.Seoul plans to put aside 800 billion won in a fund for five years years starting in 2026 in order to prepare for the cost of co-hosting the Olympics which is estimated to total nearly ten trillion won for the city.A city official said the events and venues could change after field studies and consultations with Seoul and Pyongyang.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.