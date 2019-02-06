Unification Ministry: Inter-Korean Projects Slowing Down Due to 2nd US-N.Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Unification says that due to the upcoming second North Korea-U.S. summit, inter-Korean projects may slow down for a period of time.Baik Tae-hyun, spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification, said during a briefing on Monday that currently the North appears to be focused on the summit rather than inter-Korean projects.The spokesperson added that the ministry will keep working on the relationship between the two countries so that joint projects can proceed smoothly.When asked about inter-Korean cooperation seeking to link their roads, which was last discussed at a working session on January 31st, Baik said the two countries are still working on the details of a potential agreement.During the working session, the two Koreas shared opinions on a possible North Korean inspection of road infrastructure in the South and conducting joint research on the northern part of the Donghae Line highway.As North Korea and the U.S. prepare for the second summit which will take place on February 27th and 28th in Hanoi, talks for inter-Korean projects such as a joint celebration of the 100th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement are not making significant progress.