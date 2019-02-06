Stellar Daisy Wreck Found in S. Atlantic Ocean

Photo : YONHAP News

A search team has found the wreckage of the sunken Stellar Daisy in the South Atlantic Ocean and retrieved the black box from the ill-fated South Korean tanker.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said on Monday that the U.S. seabed exploration company Ocean Infinity found Stellar Daisy's bridge during a deep-sea search operation on Sunday and recovered the voyage data recorder(VDR) from a nearby seabed.The retrieved VDR has been put in de-ionized water to prevent corrosion. An Oceans Ministry official in Seoul said it could take up to several months for authorities in South Korea to analyze the data.The discovery comes ten days after Ocean Infinity’s Seabed Constructor launched its search mission from Cape Town earlier this month.The Stellar Daisy was carrying 260-thousand tons of iron ore and 24 crew members when it sank some three-thousand-700 kilometers off the coast of Uruguay in March 2017. Only two of the 24 crew members were rescued.The discovery could shed new light on exactly what caused the 2017 sinking that took 22 lives.Amid calls from the families of the missing crew members to determine the exact cause of the sinking, the South Korean government signed a four-point-eight-billion-won deal with Ocean Infinity to search for the missing vessel.