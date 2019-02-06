Gov't Unveils State Accounting System to be Adopted by Private Kindergartens

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has unveiled a state accounting system to be adopted by large-sized private kindergartens next month, a move aimed at enhancing their accounting transparency.The Education Ministry on Monday demonstrated the Edufine program, which is already being used by public schools, that has been customized for private kindergartens.Until now, private kindergartens that operated with both state subsidies and tuition from parents managed their funds in one unified accounting system.This led to some operators committing accounting fraud, budget misapproriation and other irregularities, which was revealed by a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker last year.Amid public uproar, the government has decided to implement the Edufine system starting in March with private kindergartens accommodating at least 200 children.The Korea Kindergarten Association, which represents most of the large-sized private kindergartens, strongly oppose the system, saying it infringes on their property rights.Some 20-thousand members of the association are to take part in a mass rally in front of the National Assembly next Monday.