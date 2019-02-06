Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.67%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 14-point-80 points, or point-67 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-210-point-89.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-67 points, or point-90 percent. It closed the day at 745-point-33.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-eight won.