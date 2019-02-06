Moon Criticizes Opposition Lawmakers' Remarks on Gwangju Democratization Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has criticized recent disparaging remarks made by opposition lawmakers about the 1980 Gwangju Democracy Movement, saying such comments damage South Korea's democracy and foundation.At a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon said describing the pro-democracy movement as a riot or suggesting North Korean involvement would only serve to repudiate the history of South Korea's democracy and the Constitution.The president added the National Assembly should be ashamed of self-negation.It’s the first time that Moon has referred to the controversial remarks made on February eighth by three main opposition lawmakers of the Liberty Korea Party, which stirred public anger and further paralyzed the parliament.Moon said that although South Korea’s democracy respects diversity and guarantees freedom of speech, opinions and actions that undermine democracy cannot be permitted.