US Commerce Department Submits 'Section 232' Report to the White House

Photo : YONHAP News

Reuters reports that the U.S. Commerce Department has sent the Section 232 report of the Trade Expansion Act to U.S. President Donald Trump, which contains plans to impose steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts.A department spokesperson said on Monday they would not disclose any details of the report.The department evaluated whether imported cars and auto parts posed a national security threat to the U.S.President Trump has 90 days to decide whether to act on the department’s recommendation and impose the tariffs.South Korea could suffer a considerable setback if the U.S. imposes tariffs on South Korean automobiles, as the auto industry accounts for 14 percent of production and 12 percent of employment in the country's manufacturing sector.