Prosecutors Looking into Remarks by LKP Lawmakers over Gwangju Uprising

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors are speeding up their investigation of three main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmakers for their disparaging remarks concerning the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.An official at the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office said on Monday that the second criminal case department has been assigned to handle the accusations, including those received by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.Another official at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said it handed over the case to the southern district office.Three LKP lawmakers Lee Jong-myeong, Kim Jin-tae and Kim Soon-rye drew fierce criticism, including from political and civic groups, after they suggested the protesters had links to North Korea.In a public forum earlier this month, right-wing political commentator Jee Man-won alleged that North Korean soldiers had systemically incited the protesters during the 1980 pro-democracy movement.