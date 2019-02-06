49% of Koreans 'Cannot Accept Homosexuality' Marking a Historical Low

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey from the Korea Institute of Public Administration revealed that the number of Koreans who oppose homosexuality stand at less than 50 percent.The institute announced on Sunday that a Social Integration Status Survey conducted last year revealed that 49 percent of respondents were not willing to accept homosexuality.The number of Koreans opposed to homosexuality has decreased since 2013, when 62-point-one percent of respondents voiced their opposition to homosexuality.Since then, the numbers went down to 56-point-nine percent in 2014, up to 57-point-seven percent in 2015, down to 55-point-eight percent in 2016 and increased slightly in 2017 to 57-point-two percent.Last year’s numbers marked the first time in history that less than 50 percent of Koreans said they were opposed to homosexuality.The survey was conducted from September to October of 2018 and a total of eight-thousand adults ranging from the ages of 19 to 69 participated.