Religious Groups Call for Inter-Korean Projects for 3.1 Independence Mov't

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean religious community has proposed various inter-Korean projects to mark the centennial of the March 1st Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule.A committee representing seven religious groups made the proposals in a press conference in Seoul on Monday.Religious leaders attending the event said the two Koreas could pursue joint academic research, field trips or academic conferences on the movement. They expressed hope that authorities from the two countries will react positively to the projects in order to contribute to inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation.The leaders also proposed the enactment of a special law, saying it is necessary to enhance education, research and cultural commemorations regarding the independence movement.In addition, they called for the foundation of a memorial hall to commemorate the movement, noting that it is shameful and regrettable such a place does not yet exist in South Korea.