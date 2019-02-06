FKI Chief Calls for US Congress' Help to Skip Possible US Auto Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a major South Korean business lobby group has called for cooperation from the U.S. Congress so the country’s automakers and their component producers will be exempt from Washington’s possible auto tariffs.According to the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI), its chairman Huh Chang-soo sent a letter to around 50 leaders of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.He asked them to help South Korea earn exemption from auto tariffs the Trump administration may impose based on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act on national security grounds.The chairman also thanked the U.S. lawmakers’ previous efforts to help waiver South Korean steel producers from steel tariffs and called for similar considerations for the South Korean auto industry.