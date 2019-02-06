S. Korea Honors Remains of British Korean War Hero

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony to mark the return of the remains of a Korean War hero from the United Kingdom was held at Incheon International Airport on Monday.The event honoring the late Bill Speakman was attended by members of his bereaved family as well as government officials from South Korea and the U.K., including South Korean Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Pi Woo-jin and U.K. Ambassador to Seoul Simon Smith.Speakman's remains will be kept temporarily at the Seoul National Cemetery before being taken to the UN Memorial Cemetery in the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday for permanent burial, honoring his wish to be buried in the country.Fighting off Chinese soldiers in hand-to-hand combat during the Korean War, he became the first soldier to be awarded the Victoria Cross by Queen Elizabeth the Second. He died last year at the age of 90.