Parties Fail to Normalize Idle Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leaders of three ruling and opposition negotiation groups in parliament held negotiations on Monday but failed to narrow their differences to normalize National Assembly proceedings.Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party and his main opposition Liberty Korea Party counterpart, Na Kyung-won, and Bareunmirae Party counterpart, Kim Kwan-young, held talks in the morning and discussed a range of issues, including whether to convene an extraordinary session this month.But the meeting ended in less an hour. Floor Leader Hong told reporters the three sides just confirmed their differences and nothing was agreed upon. He added that Assembly schedules must resume unconditionally even as rival parties continue discussions on disputed issues.Hong promised efforts to continue dialogue to swiftly normalize parliamentary affairs at the earliest date.Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Na Kyung-won also affirmed the parties' failure to reach an agreement, saying further talks look difficult because the ruling party is not accepting the reasonable terms offered by the opposition.The three main parties are at odds over a host of issues, including a parliamentary probe into alleged property speculation by former Democratic Party lawmaker Sohn Hye-won and disciplinary action against three Liberty Korea Party lawmakers for making disparaging remarks about the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.