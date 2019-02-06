DP Seeks Bail for Gov. Kim in Druking Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) says bail will be requested this week for South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, who was convicted for his involvement in an online opinion rigging scandal.DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan announced the plan on Monday in a meeting with the governor’s regional supporters in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.He said the party has created a task force to analyze court decisions against the governor, adding his legal defense team is being augmented ahead of an appeals trial.He said the party is concerned his absence will cause delays in the management of provincial affairs.The ruling party leader also noted Kim’s active participation in dealings with the shipbuilding and nuclear power industries and said his party will do its best to get him released on bail so he can concentrate on his duties for his province.Speaking to KBS by telephone, DP Spokeswoman Lee Jae-jung clarified Governor Kim's bail request will be made by his legal representatives and not the party.Last month, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Kim, a close aide to President Moon Jae-in, to two years in prison for colluding with power blogger Druking to sway public opinion online. He was arrested upon the court’s ruling.