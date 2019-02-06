Parties Urge LKP to Recommend New Members to Panel on 1980 Uprising

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has reiterated its stance that figures rejected by President Moon Jae-in be appointed to a parliamentary committee to probe the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.Following the announcement by LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won, four ruling and opposition parties called on the main opposition to either recommend new members or give up its recommendation rights.In a written briefing on Monday, chief spokesman for the ruling Democratic Party Hong Ihk-pyo said the LKP recommended figures unfit for the investigation and that it unleashed a political attack on the president's legally sound rejection of their appointments.He urged the party to stop sabotaging the probe committee's operation and relinquish its right to recommend committee members to the National Assembly speaker.In an interview with local TV news channel YTN, the floor leader of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, Kim Kwan-young, said in principle, the right thing to do is for the LKP to recommend other fully qualified candidates.Leaders of the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party echoed similar calls, urging the LKP to suggest new figures or give up their recommendation rights altogether.