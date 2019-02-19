CNN: US, N. Korea Considering Exchange of Liaison Officers

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. and North Korea are reportedly seriously considering exchanging liaison officers, an important step towards building formal diplomatic relations.CNN issued the report on Monday quoting two high-level diplomatic sources with knowledge of the discussion.The two diplomatic sources said the first step towards establishing a new U.S.-North Korea relationship could be the exchange of officers.The U.S. would send several liaison officers to set up an office in North Korea, which would be led by a senior Korean-speaking Foreign Service officer.This report comes days ahead of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set for next Wednesday and Thursday in Vietnam.