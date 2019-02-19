Menu Content

CNN: US, N. Korea Considering Exchange of Liaison Officers

Write: 2019-02-19 08:06:50Update: 2019-02-19 18:48:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. and North Korea are reportedly seriously considering exchanging liaison officers, an important step towards building formal diplomatic relations. 

CNN issued the report on Monday quoting two high-level diplomatic sources with knowledge of the discussion. 

The two diplomatic sources said the first step towards establishing a new U.S.-North Korea relationship could be the exchange of officers.

The U.S. would send several liaison officers to set up an office in North Korea, which would be led by a senior Korean-speaking Foreign Service officer. 

This report comes days ahead of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set for next Wednesday and Thursday in Vietnam.
