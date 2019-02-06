Heavy Snow Forecast for Seoul, Central Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's central regions have seen wintry precipitation, while heavy snow advisories have been issued for Seoul, southern parts of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, northern Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces.The Korea Meteorological Administration said as of 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday that Seoul saw three centimeters of snow. The southern Gyeonggi provincial city of Suwon saw three-point-nine centimeters, while about four-point-two-centimeters of snow fell on the western port city of Incheon, causing trouble for commuters.This wintry weather is forecast to pick up. The weather agency said two to seven centimeters of more snow is expected, while Seoul could see up to ten centimeters. Southern regions are forecast to see five to 40 millimeters of rainfall.The snow and rain is forecast to stop around 6 p.m. in most regions.