Fire in Daegu Sauna Causes Massive Civilian Casualties

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire at a public sauna in Daegu has caused 74 civilian casualties.Three people are in critical condition, while 69 others suffered from smoke inhalation, and two people were killed.Authorities said the fire started at around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday in the men's sauna on the fourth floor of a seven-story building.Firefighters put out the fire in 20 minutes before they found the two bodies in the men's sauna.The victims in the building who inhaled smoke were sent to nearby hospitals.Authorities said casualties could rise as smoke spread to the women’s sauna on the third floor and residential units on upper levels.Police are investigating the exact cause of the fire after a witness said it started at the entrance of the men's sauna.