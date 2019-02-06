Moon to Meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is set to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at his office next Wednesday.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said on Tuesday that the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) will arrive in South Korea next Tuesday for an official two-day visit.During their meeting, the two leaders plan to check on the development of their “special strategic partnership” forged during Moon’s visit to the UAE in March 2018 and adopt a joint statement regarding ways to further enhance cooperation.Seoul and Abu Dhabi will seek to expand cooperation into new industries, including semiconductors and 5G technology, as well as defense, agriculture, health care and renewable energy.Moon is also expected to reaffirm Abu Dhabi's support for Seoul's efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula and discuss ways the two sides can work together to achieve peace and prosperity in the region as well as around the world.As of 2018, the UAE was the world's single largest destination for South Korean construction companies and the largest importer of South Korean goods in the Middle East.