Domestic After 48-Year Ban, Korea Legalizes Medical Cannabis Products from March

From next month, the import and use of medicines containing medical cannabis for self-treatment will be legalized in Korea.



According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the Amendment to the Narcotics Control Act allowing medical marijuana will come into effect on March 12th.



The amendment allows imports of medical cannabis products through the Korea Orphan and Essential Drug Center for self-treatment purposes.



Patients suffering from diseases without any substitute medicine available in Korea such as epilepsy can import four medical cannabis products, which already have approval from health agencies in certain jurisdictions including the United States and Europe.



However, cannabis products that are not approved overseas including food, oil and extracts are still illegal in Korea.