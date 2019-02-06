S. Korean Fishing Boat Seized by Russian Authorities

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean fishing boat operating in waters near Russia has been seized by local authorities.According to the Korea Coast Guard on Monday, the 69-ton vessel carrying eleven people was captured by Russian authorities at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday on charges of illegal fishing.The vessel and its crew have been detained and are under investigation at the far eastern Russian port of Nakhodka.Officials in Seoul said all eleven crew members, including the five South Koreans, are reported to be safe.South Korea's diplomatic mission immediately dispatched a consular official to the port to get more information and meet with the South Korean citizens to provide necessary assistance.