KBS Music Bank in Hong Kong to Air on Feb. 23rd

Photo : KBS

KBS will air its “Music Bank in Hong Kong” for viewers in two parts starting on February 23rd at 10:45 p.m.The K-Pop chart show staged its 14th overseas concert at Hong Kong’s Asia World-Expo Arena last month.Co-hosted by Korean actor Park Bo-gum, Dahyun of the girl group Twice, and Janice Chen of the Hong Kong broadcasting company TVB, the show featured popular K-Pop performers, including Twice, Ailee, FT Island, Seventeen and Monsta X.Since its first overseas tour in Japan in 2011, the Music Bank has toured France, Chile, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, Singapore and Germany, airing in a total of 117 countries via KBS World.