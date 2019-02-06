Menu Content

Authorities Launch Month-Long Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants, Employers

Write: 2019-02-19 15:08:33Update: 2019-02-19 15:41:51

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea have launched a month-long crackdown on illegal immigrants and their employers this week.

The Justice Ministry said on Tuesday that illegal immigrants caught during the crackdown will be expelled and banned from re-entering South Korea for up to ten years.

Employers caught hiring illegal immigrants will either face a fine or be charged criminally. 

The crackdown will focus on the country's construction and entertainment sectors. 

The ministry is also considering operating a year-round joint team with the labor and land ministries and the Coast Guard.
