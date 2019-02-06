Authorities Launch Month-Long Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants, Employers

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea have launched a month-long crackdown on illegal immigrants and their employers this week.The Justice Ministry said on Tuesday that illegal immigrants caught during the crackdown will be expelled and banned from re-entering South Korea for up to ten years.Employers caught hiring illegal immigrants will either face a fine or be charged criminally.The crackdown will focus on the country's construction and entertainment sectors.The ministry is also considering operating a year-round joint team with the labor and land ministries and the Coast Guard.