Authorities Launch Month-Long Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants, Employers

Authorities in South Korea have launched a month-long crackdown on illegal immigrants and their employers this week.
The Justice Ministry said on Tuesday that illegal immigrants caught during the crackdown will be expelled and banned from re-entering South Korea for up to ten years.
Employers caught hiring illegal immigrants will either face a fine or be charged criminally.
The crackdown will focus on the country's construction and entertainment sectors.
The ministry is also considering operating a year-round joint team with the labor and land ministries and the Coast Guard.