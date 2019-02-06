Army Chief of Staff to Visit Germany, Turkey

The South Korean army said that Army Chief of Staff General Kim Yong-woo will visit Germany and Turkey on an eight-day trip to discuss military cooperation.Starting on Wednesday, the general will meet his German counterpart and commander of the Turkish Land Forces to discuss the direction of the development of ground forces in the future.In Germany, Kim will also visit the Armoured Corps Training Centre in the city of Munster and inspect the German military's infantry and unmanned combat systems of the future.In Turkey, the army chief is expected to attend an event related to Turkish veterans who fought in the Korean War and lay flowers at a Korean War memorial.