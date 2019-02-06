Menu Content

Economy

KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.24%

Write: 2019-02-19 15:42:37Update: 2019-02-19 16:18:50

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell five-point-26 points, or point-24 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-205-point-63. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining two-point-72 points, or point-36 percent. It closed the day at 748-point-05.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-two won.
