Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.24%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell five-point-26 points, or point-24 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-205-point-63.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining two-point-72 points, or point-36 percent. It closed the day at 748-point-05.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-two won.