Incheon Airport Ranks 5th in Int'l Passenger Traffic

Photo : YONHAP News

Incheon International Airport has ranked the world's fifth busiest in international passenger traffic for the first time since its opening in 2001.The Incheon International Airport Corporation on Tuesday cited a report released by the Airports Council International which shows the number of international flight passengers using Incheon airport jumped ten percent to 67-point-68 million in 2018.This was the fifth most among world airports, rising two slots from 2017.The corporation attributed the sharp surge last year to Korea's hosting of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, increased flights departing from Incheon and more service by low-budget carriers.In fact, 20-point-77 million people used low-cost airlines at Incheon International in 2018, surpassing 20 million for the first time.According to the Airports Council report, Dubai International Airport ranked first with nearly 88-point-nine million international passengers passing through last year, followed by London Heathrow at over 75 million. Hong Kong International and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport were third and fourth on the list.