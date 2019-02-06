2 Dog Slaughterhouses in Dongdaemun Closed, Pressure to Continue

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeongdong Traditional Market, located in Seoul's Dongdaemun district, was once famous for selling dog meat. Now, all the slaughterhouses in the market have closed.Dongdaemun district confirmed on Monday that the last two slaughterhouses for dog meat in the market suspended operations at the end of last year.The Seoul Metropolitan Government says one or two dog slaughterhouses remain in the city. However, the government will indirectly pressure and persuade them to close by reinforcing inspections against animal cruelty, citing violations of related laws such as the Animal Protection Law, Food Sanitation Act and Environmental Act.The city’s mayor, Park Won-soon, announced his plan to put pressure on illegal dog slaughterhouses on February 9th, after watching “Underdog,” a movie about abandoned dogs.