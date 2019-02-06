Japan's Defense Chief Sees Signs of Improving Defense Cooperation with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s defense minister says he sees signs that defense cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo will improve after a deterioration in relations due to a radar dispute and aggressive flybys by Japanese military aircraft.According to Japan's Kyodo News, Minister Takeshi Iwaya made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday, citing what he says is a lack of visible backlash from South Korea.Iwaya noted that an environment conducive to communication is being fostered between the two countries and hopes Seoul will agree with Tokyo’s belief in the need for bilateral defense cooperation.He added, however, that other diplomatic issues between the two countries are moving in a difficult direction, specifically mentioning disputes over forced wartime labor and sexual slavery issues.