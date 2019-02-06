Top Nuclear Officials from S. Korea, US to Meet Ahead of N. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from Seoul and Washington will reportedly meet in Hanoi in the near future in order to align the two allies’ strategies ahead of a second summit between North Korea and the U.S.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun are said to be coordinating schedules in the Vietnamese capital, the venue for the second North Korea-U.S. summit set for next week.Biegun reportedly plans to meet with his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol in Hanoi for final pre-summit talks at an as of yet unannounced date and time.Seoul and Washington are expected to align their positions on the possible outcomes of the upcoming North Korea-U.S. summit, specifically on denuclearization measures by the North and corresponding measures from the U.S.