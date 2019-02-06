Moon Affirms Goal to Build Inclusive Nation by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's push to build what he calls a more inclusive nation.Speaking at a welfare center in Seoul's Nowon District, Moon said this goal begins with the principle that the state should guarantee the basic needs of the public.During a meeting held at the center to review and announce social policy measures for an inclusive country, the president said the plan is geared toward state support for caregiving, education, employment and post-retirement throughout the entirety of one’s life.Moon said that barring any setbacks, the goals of these plans announced Tuesday can be realized by 2022.He added that in an innovative, inclusive nation, growth is jointly sought through innovation and the benefits are shared by all.Calling for parliamentary support and cooperation, Moon said related fiscal plans will be drafted in the first half of this year.The president also said the government will prepare related bills and budget through close consultations with the presidential office and the ruling party.