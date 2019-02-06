US Budget Bill Bans Fiscal Assistance for N. Korea

The United States is banning fiscal assistance for North Korea for a second consecutive year.According to the fiscal year 2019 budget bill disclosed by the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, budgets related to the North will only be granted this year for broadcasting services for North Koreans, assistance for North Korean defectors and efforts to improve the human rights situation in the country.The bill also bans supplying aid to a foreign government judged to be helping the communist nation enhance its cyber warfare capability.Countries cooperating with the North such as Egypt, Myanmar and Cambodia will also be prohibited from receiving U.S. assistance under the bill.