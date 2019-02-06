Menu Content

N. Korean Envoy Leaves for Pre-Summit Talks with US in Hanoi

Write: 2019-02-19 18:01:59Update: 2019-02-19 18:12:45

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean delegation is in China en route to Vietnam where it will meet with U.S. officials for final working-level talks ahead of a second summit between the two countries. 

North Korea's special representative for U.S. affairs Kim Hyok-chol arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday on an Air Koryo flight that left Pyongyang at around 10:40 a.m. 

He was accompanied by two other senior North Korean officials, Choe Kang-il, acting head of the North American department of the North’s Foreign Ministry, and Kim Song-hye, head of strategy at the United Front Department(UFD) of the ruling Workers’ Party. 

They are staying overnight in Beijing before taking a Vietnam Airlines flight to Hanoi on Wednesday afternoon. 

The officials are expected to discuss possible agenda items for the upcoming North Korea-U.S. summit when they meet with their American counterparts led by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. 

Another delegation from Pyongyang led by Kim Chang-son, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's de facto chief of staff, arrived in Vietnam last weekend for talks with Daniel Walsh, deputy chief of operations at the White House, to review other elements of the summit preparations.
