Visible Preparations Under Way in Hanoi for N. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The Vietnamese government is accelerating preparations to host a second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi next week.National flags of the U.S. and the North have been hung next to each other alongside some roads in the Vietnamese capital on Tuesday, including near the state guesthouse where a delegation led by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's de facto chief of staff Kim Chang-son has been staying.Vietnamese authorities also unveiled an emblem of the summit featuring two hands held together inside a blue circle.Standing signboards were also being set up in downtown areas bearing the English initials of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the formal name of North Korea, and the U.S. along with the summit’s title "Hanoi Summit Viet Nam."