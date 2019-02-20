Moon, Trump Hold Talks Ahead of N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and the U.S. held talks over the phone to discuss ways their two countries could cooperate for the success of the second summit between North Korea and the U.S.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a press release that President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the phone for 35 minutes at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.During their conversation, Moon praised Trump for his continuing diplomatic efforts to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula and expressed hope that the second summit will mark a critical turning point by producing detailed plans to implement the agreements reached during the first summit in Singapore last June.The spokesman added that Moon offered Trump South Korea’s assistance in providing corresponding measures to coincide with North Korea’s decnuclearization.In order to lessen the burden on the U.S., Moon reportedly said Seoul is prepared to take on any role that Trump may request including inter-Korean rail projects and inter-Korean economic cooperation.Trump gave details about the preparations for the Hanoi summit and the negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, saying he expects “great progress” from the summit.The U.S. president also said he will continue to closely speak with President Moon about the outcome of the summit and follow-up measures.