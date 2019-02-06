Trump in 'No Rush' for N. Korean Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that while he wants North Korea to denuclearize, there is no set schedule for denuclearization.According to Reuters, Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that as long as there are no more nuclear tests, he’s in no rush, but that further tests would present a different situation.Trump added his ultimate goal is to witness the denuclearization of North Korea.He made similar remarks last week, when he said that the U.S. is satisfied at the moment with no further nuclear tests by the North Koreans.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to meet Trump in Hanoi next Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.