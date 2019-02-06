S. Korea to Attend Event Hosted by Japan Maritime Self Defense Force

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will reportedly participate in an international exchange event hosted by the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force(JMSDF).Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily said on Wednesday that JMSDF Staff College in Tokyo will hold a seminar of naval colleges in the Asia-Pacific countries next Monday and a naval commander from South Korea will attend the event.Naval officers from 18 Asia-Pacific countries will discuss naval cooperation in the region.It is the first time a planned defense exchange between Seoul and Tokyo will take place after bilateral relations deteriorated over a radar dispute and aggressive flybys by Japanese aircraft in December.