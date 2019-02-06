Trump Highlights Economic Potential of N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: After holding telephone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters about his planned second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump repeatedly suggested that he is in no rush in dealing with North Korea.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump says "a lot of things will come out" of his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next week.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: What do you want to achieve during that summit?)“Well, I just like to see, ultimately, denuclearization of North Korea. I think we will see that ultimately."Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump tried to emphasize that he has the upper hand when dealing with North Korea.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I think that North Korea and Chairman Kim have some very positive things in mind and we'll soon find out. But, I'm in no rush. There's no testing. As long as there's no testing, I'm in no rush. If there's testing, that's another deal. But there has been no testing."While repeatedly stating that his side is not in rush, Trump again highlighted the economic potential the reclusive Kim Jong-un regime could achieve if it denuclearizes.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I have no pressing time schedule. And I think a lot of people would like to see it go very quickly from the other side. I really believe that North Korea can be a tremendous economic power when this is solved. Their location between Russia, China and South Korea is unbelievable."The U.S. president added he had a tremendous first summit with Kim in June, saying it served to break the ice between the two. Trump claimed the situation with North Korea was very dangerous when he first came into office but his relationship with Kim is strong.After reaching vague agreements about denuclearizing North Korea in Singapore last year, Trump and Kim will hold their second round of talks in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday next week.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.