Football Season Set to Get Underway in March

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The month of March will mark the start of the professional football season and the beginning of training for Korea’s national football teams.Park Jong-hong has more.Report: The Korean professional football season will be kicking off next month starting with K League 1 on March first and K League 2 taking the field the following day.In addition, the national teams of Korea made up of different age groups will mobilize to prepare for their international matches.The senior men’s team, coached by Portuguese manager Paulo Bento, will play two friendly matches in March, while the senior women’s team led by head coach Yoon Deok-yeo will be taking part in an upcoming friendly tournament in Australia beginning next Thursday.The men’s under-23 team, managed by Kim Hak-bum, will compete in preliminary matches for the Asian Football Confederation’s U-23 Championships.Meanwhile, the under-20 men’s national team coached by Chung Jung-yong is set to take part in a drawing ceremony next Monday to determine which group it will play in at the U-20 World Cup in May.The senior women’s national team will be the first to meet for training.From Thursday, domestic-based players will convene at the National Football Center, while star players such as Ji So-yeon and Cho So-hyun who are playing abroad will join their teammates in Australia on Saturday.The senior men’s roster will be announced on March eleventh and the players will report on the 18th.Tottenham Hotspurs forward Son Heung-min and Hamburg forward Hwang Hee-chan are likely to join the team for the upcoming matches.The senior men’s team faces Bolivia on March 22nd and Colombia on the 26th.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.