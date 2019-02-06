Gov't to Expand Fishing Area in Yellow Sea Amid Eased Inter-Korean Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has decided to allow fishing boats to operate over larger areas in the Yellow Sea amid eased tensions with North Korea.The Oceans Ministry said on Wednesday that fishing grounds around five border islands in the Yellow Sea will be expanded by 245 square kilometers to a total of one-thousand-859 square kilometers.The expanded area will be about 84 times the size of Yeouido in Seoul.Night-time fishing, which has been banned due to cross-border tensions for the past 55 years, will also be allowed for 30 minutes before sunrise and after sunset.The area around the five western border islands is South Korea's major fishing zone where over 200 fishing boats catch four-thousand tons of crab, shrimp and sand eel worth 30 billion won each year.The expansion is expected to help fishermen in the region increase their hauls by ten percent.